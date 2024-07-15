Bitcoin (BTC) Market Capitalization Tops $1,242.58 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $62,991.88 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,242.58 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.72 or 0.00610739 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00040319 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00069485 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,725,959 coins. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.