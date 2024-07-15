Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Stock Performance

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $22.79. 4,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $23.32.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

