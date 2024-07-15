Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in June

Orpea SA (OTCMKTS:ORPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Orpea Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ORPEF remained flat at $13.85 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. Orpea has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.
About Orpea
