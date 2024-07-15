KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $116.00 to $125.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. KKR & Co. Inc. traded as high as $113.94 and last traded at $113.82, with a volume of 109548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $110.74.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 8,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

