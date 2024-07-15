Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Plus500 Price Performance

PLSQF stock remained flat at $24.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $24.00.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platforms in Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company develops and operates an online trading platform, including over the counter (OTC) products comprising the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

