Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in June

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Plus500 Price Performance
PLSQF stock remained flat at $24.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.22. Plus500 has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $24.00.
About Plus500
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plus500
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Consumer Stock Is Citigroup Analysts’ Top Choice Right Now
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- AI Race Intensifies: Major Acquisition Shakes Up the Market
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks Ready to Pop When the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.