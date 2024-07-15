PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,858,500 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 21,528,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 168.8 days.

PetroChina Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PCCYF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,935. PetroChina has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Oil, Gas and New Energy Resource; Refining, Chemicals and New material; Marketing; and Natural Gas Sales segments.

