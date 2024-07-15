PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 4,238,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 611.0 days.

PCCW Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PCWLF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.50. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,477. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50. PCCW has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.57.

PCCW Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.2848 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.74%.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.

