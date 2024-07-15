Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Short Interest Update

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,314,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 1,946,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,573.5 days.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.

