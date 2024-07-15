Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Short Interest Update

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,314,700 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 1,946,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,573.5 days.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRQF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 14,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,251. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Choice Properties is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust that creates enduring value through the ownership, operation and development of high-quality commercial and residential properties. We believe that value comes from creating spaces that improve how our tenants and communities come together to live, work, and connect.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Consumer Stock Is Citigroup Analysts’ Top Choice Right Now
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- AI Race Intensifies: Major Acquisition Shakes Up the Market
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Stocks Ready to Pop When the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.