Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in June

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,174,500 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 3,055,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,812.1 days.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PNXGF remained flat at $6.61 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $7.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through five segments: Retirement Solutions, Pensions & Savings, With-Profits, SunLife & Protection, and Europe & Other. It provides a range of savings and retirement income products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

