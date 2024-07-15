Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PHLLF remained flat at $2.50 during trading hours on Monday. Petershill Partners has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Petershill Partners Company Profile

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

