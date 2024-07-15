Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Petershill Partners PLC (OTCMKTS:PHLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Petershill Partners Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PHLLF remained flat at $2.50 during trading hours on Monday. Petershill Partners has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.
Petershill Partners Company Profile
