Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Increases By 21.8%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,900 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the June 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

PEGRY traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.26. 16,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,273. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. Pennon Group has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $20.31.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.7198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $0.31. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

