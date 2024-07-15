ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.32

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.32 and last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 2237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ING

ING Groep Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80. The company has a market cap of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ING Groep

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ING. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $733,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ING Groep by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares during the period. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,629,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the first quarter worth approximately $807,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

(Get Free Report)

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.