Keith Sadler Sells 11,950 Shares of Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L) Stock

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Free Report) insider Keith Sadler sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 595 ($7.62), for a total value of £71,102.50 ($91,075.32).

Shares of LON W7L traded down GBX 19.75 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 570.25 ($7.30). The company had a trading volume of 307,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.65. Warpaint London PLC has a one year low of GBX 262.23 ($3.36) and a one year high of GBX 650 ($8.33). The firm has a market cap of £441.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,266.67 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 545.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 455.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Warpaint London’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,000.00%.

W7L has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.43) price target on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers its cosmetic skincare products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names. It also provides supply chain management services.

