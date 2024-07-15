First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Sells £2,400,000 in Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £2,400,000 ($3,074,164.21).
First Tin Price Performance
Shares of First Tin stock remained flat at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,786. The company has a market capitalization of £12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 1.32. First Tin Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.65 ($0.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.11.
First Tin Company Profile
