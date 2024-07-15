First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Insider Sells £2,400,000 in Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Mather sold 60,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £2,400,000 ($3,074,164.21).

Shares of First Tin stock remained flat at GBX 4.70 ($0.06) during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 115,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,786. The company has a market capitalization of £12.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 1.32. First Tin Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 7.65 ($0.10). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.11.

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

