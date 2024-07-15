Paul Peter Tak Sells 20,293 Shares of Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Peter Tak sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $121,149.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,980.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CADL stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,090. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

