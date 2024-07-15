Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Insider Sells $53,115.09 in Stock

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) insider Charles Schoch sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $53,115.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,251.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CADL traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.28. 17,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823,090. Candel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $186.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.56.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

