Anderson Wittekind William Sells 14,896 Shares of Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB) Stock

Renovaro Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $22,492.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 897,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,600.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Anderson Wittekind William also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 4,630 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total value of $7,083.90.

On Friday, July 5th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $93,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $75,500.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Anderson Wittekind William sold 60,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $93,600.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 14,671 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $22,006.50.

On Tuesday, June 25th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 20,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Anderson Wittekind William sold 50,000 shares of Renovaro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $79,000.00.

Renovaro Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ RENB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.46. 4,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,607. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $215.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.60. Renovaro Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Renovaro

Renovaro ( NASDAQ:RENB ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Renovaro in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renovaro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renovaro by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,916,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after buying an additional 3,526,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Renovaro Company Profile

Renovaro Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

