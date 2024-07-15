Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $68.00 at TD Cowen

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at TD Cowen from $85.00 to $68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Celsius from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,609. Celsius has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,776,696 shares of company stock worth $107,920,209. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after buying an additional 762,087 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

