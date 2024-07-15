Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 4,500 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ACM traded up $0.72 on Monday, hitting $87.88. 25,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.45. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -977.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

