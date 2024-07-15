Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $8,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 580.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,116,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.62.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

