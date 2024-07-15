Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.60 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $220.68 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $231.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.