Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth about $2,715,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison
In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,583 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,353 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Shares of AVY opened at $220.68 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $165.21 and a 52 week high of $231.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.71.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 32.59%. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.
Avery Dennison Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.39%.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Avery Dennison
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Reasons Why This Stock is a Steal At These Prices
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How to Optimize Your Covered Call Strategy in a Rising Market
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- This Stock Could Rally Following a Bottom in Mortgage Markets
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.