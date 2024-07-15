Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target Raised to $5.90

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.58 to $5.90 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

NASDAQ:ERIC traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,205,572. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $6.74.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. Research analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

