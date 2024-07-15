Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Price Target to $250.00

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential downside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LFUS. Baird R W upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Shares of LFUS traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.10. 3,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,033. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $256.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.48.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.49, for a total value of $1,568,179.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,432 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total value of $326,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,638 shares of company stock worth $2,463,552. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 410.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 275.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

