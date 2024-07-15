JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Price Target to $34.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.82.

Nurix Therapeutics Price Performance

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.76. 114,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.22. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average is $13.67.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.84% and a negative return on equity of 82.08%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nurix Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,712.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Ring sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $27,147.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,444.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,549 shares of company stock worth $271,888. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nurix Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 351.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Further Reading

