Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $325.00 at Susquehanna

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “negative” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 64.82% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $999.92.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.5 %

SMCI traded up $13.78 on Monday, reaching $923.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,410,224. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $848.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $789.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.