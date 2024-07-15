Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.00. 613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 24.37%. The company had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 414,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,427,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Unity Bancorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.