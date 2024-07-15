Wells Fargo & Company Raises Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $11.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Bally’s stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.58. 20,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $16.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. The company has a market cap of $549.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.11.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($2.48). Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $618.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bally’s will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Bally’s by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bally’s by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in Bally’s by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Bally’s by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation operates as a casino-entertainment company. It owns and manages casinos across 10 states, a golf course in New York, a horse racetrack in Colorado, and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally's Interactive International, an online gaming operator; Bally Bet, a sports betting platform; and Bally Casino, an iCasino platform.

