Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) PT Raised to $4.25

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $3.75 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.15.

Shares of CYH stock remained flat at $3.80 during trading hours on Monday. 138,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,911. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.38. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

