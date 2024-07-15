Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,831,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,321,537. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its 200-day moving average is $55.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,231,000 after buying an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,770,000 after acquiring an additional 526,178 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

