Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Raised to $231.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPC. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.15.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $168.07. 195,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,673,664. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.21. The stock has a market cap of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.40. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $117.28 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

