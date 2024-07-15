Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on JHG. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

Shares of NYSE:JHG traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.79. The company had a trading volume of 57,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,208. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.43 per share, for a total transaction of $97,158.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,676,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,751,777.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 297,323 shares of company stock worth $1,042,832. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

