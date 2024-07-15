Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $620.00

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $612.79.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $4.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $539.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $431.38 and a fifty-two week high of $550.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.57. The company has a market capitalization of $125.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

