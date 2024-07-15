Stifel Nicolaus Raises Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $380.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $374.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.96.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $356.37. 306,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,621. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $353.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 588,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $203,815,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 289,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

