JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target to $54.00

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TAP. Barclays cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,276. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $364,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

