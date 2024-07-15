Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 10,400 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HST. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

