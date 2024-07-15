Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 10,400 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 453,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $72,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,478.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.33. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.43%.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
