Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $158.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.11. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $160.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.56%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

