Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.

Dime Community Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Dime Community Bancshares has a payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Dime Community Bancshares to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Dime Community Bancshares Trading Up 0.8 %

DCOM opened at $21.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $851.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.01. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average of $20.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

DCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.50 price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

