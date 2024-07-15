Arbitrum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.38 Billion (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00001174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arbitrum has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Arbitrum has a total market capitalization of $2.38 billion and approximately $167.10 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum launched on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,231,588,116 tokens. Arbitrum’s official website is arbitrum.foundation. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,231,588,116 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.73087208 USD and is up 3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 959 active market(s) with $153,831,329.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

