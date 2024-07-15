The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
