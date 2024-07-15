Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lifted by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 203.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,367 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 1,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Walmart by 133.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 454,106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after purchasing an additional 259,567 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co grew its position in Walmart by 200.0% during the first quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 12,768 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $69.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.63. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $70.45.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

