Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $459,691,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $57,493,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 868,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,788 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,040,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,987,000 after buying an additional 64,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,077,658,000 after buying an additional 55,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target (up from $510.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.27.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $525.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $448.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 118.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $361.16 and a twelve month high of $525.56.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $512.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.79 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.21, for a total transaction of $2,899,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,255.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at $623,091.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,241 shares of company stock valued at $12,495,890. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

