Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,272 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,607,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,221,000 after purchasing an additional 867,805 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,725,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after purchasing an additional 573,463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,266,000 after purchasing an additional 764,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,809,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,833 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.59.

In other Roblox news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,221 shares of company stock worth $10,951,185 in the last quarter. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RBLX traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $40.44. The company had a trading volume of 182,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,550,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.26. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

