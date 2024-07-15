Forsta AP Fonden Has $3.41 Million Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,899 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after buying an additional 442,131 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,315,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,134,000 after purchasing an additional 126,472 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trimble news, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

TRMB traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.19. 13,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,366,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.18. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $65.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

