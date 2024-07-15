Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Trading Down 0.5 %

POOL traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $326.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,726. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $293.51 and a 52-week high of $422.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.00.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

