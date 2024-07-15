Forsta AP Fonden Buys 1,200 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EPAM. Scotiabank cut EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.11.

NYSE EPAM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.24. 4,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,585. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.15. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.43 and a 52-week high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

