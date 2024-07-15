Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,221,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,156. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $334.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.67 and its 200-day moving average is $288.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.52 and a beta of 1.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.36.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

