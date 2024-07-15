Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,119 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,953,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,166,837,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of CRL stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $216.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,204. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.65 and a 12-month high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.47 and a 200-day moving average of $230.63.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. Barclays started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on CRL

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.