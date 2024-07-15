CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1,327.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 951,558 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 674.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 806,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after buying an additional 702,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after buying an additional 419,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,711,301. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CarMax

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.85. The company had a trading volume of 56,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,219. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.94.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.