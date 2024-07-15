BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $779.26 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 15th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $62,748.34 or 1.00041592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $779.26 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00011867 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009151 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00012158 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 62,738.28044093 USD and is up 4.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

