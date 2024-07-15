Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $108,908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $47,196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,706 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $19,219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

DKS traded down $4.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,463. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.