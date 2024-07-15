Forsta AP Fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Forsta AP Fonden reduced its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,100 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $108,908,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $47,196,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,706 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at $19,219,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after purchasing an additional 94,745 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance
DKS traded down $4.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $216.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,463. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $234.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.71.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.42%.
Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods
In other news, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $721,001.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,099.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,910 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.02, for a total transaction of $1,090,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,489 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $721,001.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,159,099.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,336 in the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $224.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.09.
About DICK’S Sporting Goods
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
